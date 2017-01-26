Tennis aces Chatteris St Peter’s named Club of the Year

The trophy cabinet continues to grow at Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club as they recently have been named as winner of the coveted Aegon and the Lawn Tennis Association British Tennis Awards 2016 Club of the Year for Cambridgeshire.

The county judging team picked the club from a strong field of nominees, and will now present the winning Plaque and Certificate to CSPTC at an Awards Ceremony in March, to be held at Emmanuel College in Cambridge.

The club engages their community and surrounding areas with a warm and friendly welcome to all, regardless of age or ability. In addition, a series of coaching programmes are offered throughout the year from LK Tennis Academy, which continues to prove very popular with young people and adults alike.

Membership continues to rise with currently 100 members, the highest figure in the club’s 110 year history. the club holds regular tournaments, free to the public Open Days, barbecues, Quiz Nights and Social ten-pin bowling evenings.

A variety of membership options make it affordable to all, with 20 per cent reduced fee for all new members, reduced fee joining for only part of the year, reductions for senior citizens, those in education, and the unemployed. The average age of members has dropped significantly in 2016, reversing the previous long standing trend. Most new members now fall into the 20-40 and 6-13 age brackets.

In 2016 a record number of family memberships and parent and child memberships were generated. Also, the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of the county is now reflected in our membership which includes members originating from over 10 different countries.

Club chairman Simon Grainger said: “We are delighted that the club had secured this prestigious award from Cambs LTA– it is certainly a testimony to the dedication and commitment of all of those involved in the club, including our committee, volunteers, members, young players and their parents who help and support the club all year round.”

For further information on Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club please phone 01354 695014 or visit www.chatteristennis.com