Terrington and Wisbech karate students bring home six medals

Five young students from Samurai Shotokan Terrington and Wisbech Schools attended the ESKA Open Karate Competition in Norwich on Sunday and brought home six medals between them.

Six year-old Alexander Mlyneck won gold in her Kata group and bronze in her kumite section while Emilia Targanska, 8, won gold in her Kumite group.

Samurai Students at ESKA

Ella Warren, Hannah Cornett and Ty Taylor, all competing for the very first time, took gold, silver and bronze in the 10yr to 13 yr Kata section respectively.

Sensei Steve King said: “All five students showed fantastic spirit and confidence on the mat and have really grown in character in such a short time in Karate training. They are all great examples of what Karate training can do to develop self confidence and self belief.”

They are currently preparing to compete in the WTKO National Championships in mid-November where Samurai will have a squad of 20 students competing.