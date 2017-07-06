Three Counties member Spencer debuts in five-miler

Seventeen runners from Three Counties lined up at the Whitemoor five-miler organised by March Athletics Club.

Among the Three Counties line-up was Spencer Neilly, running his first race and over his longest distance since joining through the club’s beginners sessions earlier this year.

The event was a huge success with a great atmosphere between all the local running clubs, every runner cheering and encouraging each other along.

First home for Three Counties was Adam Chown in a fantastic time of 35.12, closely followed by Jonathan Summers in 39.05.

First lady home for Three Counties was Teresa Rodrigues in 42.23, pushed hard by Colin Simpson in the Veteran over 60 class who recorded 42.24.

A determined Spencer Neilly managed an impressive sprint finish to cross the line in a time of 59.00.

Special mention goes to Millie McClagish, running for Three Counties in the Darren’s Dash 1.5 mile fun run, finishing 13th overall and second girl with a brilliant time of 10.06.

Most of the club’s seasoned runners also came home with personal best times, clearly benefiting from the effort put in during the weekly training sessions.

Elsewhere this weekend, Stephanie Clark ran the challenging Holkham 10k trail event in 1.10.00, Tracey Else completed the Thetford Parkrun in 26.08, Alice Ingman ran the King’s Lynn Parkrun in 29.12 and Colin Simpson ran the March park run in 22.49.

Sarah Thomas, also a Three Counties beginner, completed the Race to the Kings event, a 52.3-mile race over the South Downs and raised £480 for Save the Children in the process.

Whitemoor five-miler times: Adam Chown 35.12, Jonathan Summers 39.05, Teresa Rodrigues 42.23, Colin Simpson 42.24, Mark Mattless 43.19, Vicki Drake 45.05, Jade Woods 46.02, Chris Garner 46.22, Dee McLagish 46.23, Deborah Agger 46.29, Jo Garner 48.29, Sarah Clark 50.17, Paul Stratford 50.18, Sarah Lamb 52.04, Anne-Marie Utting 54.42, Spencer Neilly 59.00, Alice Ingman 1.00.05.