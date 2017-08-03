Three venues for Wisbech Three Counties runners

Have your say

Saturday morning saw four members of the Wisbech Three Counties Running Club racing at three different Park Run venues.

King’s Lynn PR saw Adam Chown as the first TCRC member home in a time of 21:36, followed shortly by Colin Apps in 23:11.

The March PR saw Barry Clark manage a PB with a great time of 29:51, knocking 16 seconds off his last PR race.

The mostly hilly off-road, warm and at some periods of the race, rather windy, PR at Holkham saw Tracey Else get a fantastic time of 26:16.

The next race this Sunday will see a good turn-out from TCRC at the Norwich 10k.