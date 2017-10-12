Tilney St Lawrence bowls AGM

Tilney St Lawrence Bowls Club’s annual meeting will be held at the Coach and Horses public house on Wednesday, October 18, at 7.30pm.
All old and new members are invited to attend.
For more details call club president Phil Cullen on 01945 880718.
Tilney St Lawrence Bowls Club’s annual meeting will be held at the Coach and Horses public house on Wednesday, October 18, at 7.30pm.
All old and new members are invited to attend.
For more details call club president Phil Cullen on 01945 880718.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.