Toni leads way for March AC Ladies

March AC took part in the fourth race of the Peterborough 5K series.

Held at Stamford, March lady Toni Alcaraz not only led the club home but was first lady in the race in a field of 190 runners, with a time of 19 minutes 52 seconds, placing her 42nd overall.

She was followed by Geraldine Larham 20:51 (57th), Karen Patterson 21:11, (59th) Stephen Cowell 25:55, (146th), Bill Swalding 29:55,(183rd), Pat Brown 34:55 (187th).

On Friday Billy Bremner achieved a personal best time of 37.34 in the Bedford AAA 10k race.

On Sunday several runners took part in the Littleport 10k race and fun run.

Liam Lambert won the fun run followed by Lily Fiveash, who was third girl.

Teilo Pearce was first for the club in the 10k race with a time of 49:28 and achieving a PB time for this distance.

Mark Darlow finished in 51:40, and Tina Lambert 55:09.

l New Fenland Running Club member Steve Bennington took on the tough, wet, muddy challenge of the Fitton Lake XC 10K. With a field 61, Steve finished the tough course in 16th place in a time of 52:28.