Top Wisbech and March grade students make their Mark

Four times a year, students within the 14 Mark Farnham Schools have the opportunity to take part in colour belt grading examinations.

The grading at its King’s Lynn School saw 144 students attending, with some children down to the age of 4 years as well as adults of all ages taking part; and they achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

All students passed with good grades, and the examiner was Master Paul Donnelly 8th Dan. Gradings start with a one hour training session where the student runs through the requirements, and then they take part in their grading session.

Students receive their grades and belts at presentations which are held at their own school during the next week. Results from schools, all students gaining their next level (Belt) - Wisbech, 3rd Kup: Ben Kenealy; 4th Kup: Thomas Burdett, Paul Handshaw; 5th Kup: Faye Ferguson, James Scott; 7th Kup: Charles Cowley, James Cowley; 8th Kup: Elli-Jo Handshaw, Edward Mauremootoo; 9th Kup: Charlotte Beck, Archie Davey, Lara Rose Hyland, Finlay Neaves.

Results, March, 4th Kup: Gavin Hobson; 7th Kup: Hasan Boyraz, Ashley Gould, Kier Meaghan, Tegan Mitchell; 9th Kup: Hayley Dolbear, Isabella Dolbear-Zaleska, Megan Dolbear-Zaleska, Alijah Doughty, Aymon Doughty, Jaime Nutter, Mollie Nutter, Nila Ramesh, Jacob Rayner, Cameron Wojtowych.

Anyone interested in learning Tae Kwon-Do should contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or 01553 841880.

Visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk