Trainer change for Chatteris pro boxer Jordan Gill

Chatteris professional boxer Jordan Gill has changed his training set-up.

‘The Thrill’ was connected with the famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield, and is now working with Dave Coldwell, whose home town is also Sheffield.

The unbeaten pro’s first fight since the changes to his team will be on Saturday, September 2 for promoter Stefy Bull’s show in the Doncaster Dome.

Gill said: “It’ll be in a good six round fight to get me back in the ring.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring. Hope all you Fenlanders can make it! Tickets are £40 and available from me on 07415618602.”

Among the fighters at the Coldwell Gym is Rio 2016 Olympian Anthony Fowler.