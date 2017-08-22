Triathlete Mat looks to have Wisbech cycling series sewn up

With just one more race in the Wisbech Wheelers Tuesday evening series and the last one not counting in the overall results, triathlete Mat McClure looks to have taken the competition overall.

He was followed in by 40+ vets, Jon Talbot and Andrew Ward, although the results are subject to confirmation. McClure has been streets ahead of the opposition but further back in the field the competition has been closer and only three seconds separated vets Adrian Whiting (40+), Carl Murley (50+) and John Bates (60+) in one race.

The 40+ vet, Becky Murley is the strongest lady by far and her unofficial battle with husband Carl is not quite such a close run thing on paper with Carl leading by eight victories to four but some of those head to head’s were won by mere seconds although with the season winding down it looks as though Carl can breathe easy until next year.

Results, Tue, August 8, Wisbech club ‘10’: M McClure 22.20, A Ward 40+ 23.37, A Whiting 50+ 25.27, C Murley 50+ 25.28, J Bates 60+ 25.30.

Sat, Aug 12, VTTA Open ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 23.03, A Bye 60+ 24.50, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 30.30

Tue, Aug 15, Wisbech club ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 23.04, A Ward 40+ 23.36, S Emmett 40+ 24.13, C Murley 50+ 24.29, R Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist) 24.46, J Bates 60+ 25.38, P Baldwin 70+ 27.13.