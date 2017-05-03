Trojans’ Wisbech League final triumph

Wisbech League

by Peter Munch

All three league finals were played on one night and for the first time there were six different teams through to the finals.

In the Challenge Cup Trojans were able to field their top three players Wayne Mason, Gary Hewitt and Mike Crowson against a Wisbech Wizards side without their number one player Jimmy Brewster – so it was Brett Heppenstall, Grant Brightey and Alan Ashberry. The first two games were doubles, the first was Mason and Crowson against Heppenstall and Ashberry and it was a win for the Wizards. The second was Hewitt and Crowson against Brightey and Ashberry and was over in three with a win for Trojans. The last singles game was Mason against Brightey who again went the distance and just lost 10-12 in the fifth. At 5-1 it was all over and a worthy win for Trojans.

In the Sleight Doubles Handicap Final Craig Pack, Chris Gay and Paul Reed played for Stingers against a Welney side of Chad Bassett, Steve Mason and Steve Kent. The handicapping was even in four of the games and one or two points for Welney in three. In two games it favoured Stingers by a point.

The match had three five- end games with two going to Stingers and one to Welney. It was down to the last game which favoured Welney with two points. Pack and Gay battled against Bassett and Kent to a fitting fifth end where Stingers won through 11-7.

In the Parker Shield Handicap Scorpions’ David Whitby, Rob Rix and David Woolley were against a Spinners side of Andy Bayes, John Palmer and Mario Santos.

Scorpions had to overcome a handicap of 102 over nine games. As expected all their players won their games to 42. Each point was hotly contested by all. Spinners kept their noses in front to eventually win by 18 points.