Two British medals come calling for Wisbech martial artist Beck

The Tae Kwon-Do TAGB British Championships 2017 event was held on Sunday, November 5 at the National Indoor Arena (NIA) Birmingham.

Some 30 fighting areas ran throughout the day with 1,500 competitors and 300 officials, this competition is the biggest of the Tae Kwon-Do year.

With 46 students and 19 officials, in total with spectators there were more than 120 attending from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do. Competitors took part in Pattern, Sparring, Destruction, Team Sparring and Team Pattern events during the day.

In total the Mark Farnham Schools returned with a whopping 28 awards.

The School said: “To win any award at this event is a very serious achievement, so we are very proud to have won these awards throughout our 15 schools. A very well done to all the students who achieved these awards.

“And a big thank you to all the officials and spectators who took the journey to support us.”

Wisbech results: C. Beck Girls Yellow Belt Sparring 2nd, Girls Yellow Belt Patterns 3rd; A. Ganger Cadet Male Red Belt Patterns 3rd; B. Kenealy Cadet Male Red Belt Sparring 1st; A. Mlynek Girls Yellow Belt Sparring 3rd.

