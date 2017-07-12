Tydd charity golf day breaks records

The Tydd St Giles captain’s charity day broke another record at the club with 162 golfers, members and their guests taking part in an individual Stableford competition.

The course was in great condition and saw a great variation of scores, with a guest golfer from Greetham Valley GC coming out on top with 41 points.

Club captain Vinny Day thanked all for taking part, all his helpers on the day, plus all his generous sponsors and the green keepers for all their hard work.

A fantastic total of £3,424 was raised for the captain’s charity.

Sponsors for the day were: Mercury Personnel, Wacky Hair World, Bowsers Solicitors, Whiting and Partners, Goodman Bros Ltd, Keith Griffiths, Mark Cooper Dairies, Fraser Dawbarns, Ashley Ziebart Joinery, Solo Blinds, Nigel Morris Builders, Dawbarns, Bulley Davey, Steve Cousins Carpentry, Day and Hammond Buildings, Immaculate Repairs, Paul Kierman Plumbing, Bourne Blinds, Nick Barker, Grant Rider, Buildbase, MKM Buildings.

Results

1 Steve Hart 41 points, 2 Paul Parsons 40 points, 3 Mark Johnson 38 points (ocb).

Ladies: 1 Jackie Maton 36 points, 2 Maria Taylor-Vassall 31 points.

Nearest the pin 4th: Deborah Ellis.

Nearest the pin 8th: Lee Harper.

Nearest the pin 11th: Nick Holmes.

Nearest the pin 16th Phil Goodman.

Straightest drive (Ladies) 6th: Deborah Ellis.

Longest drive (men) 10th: Gavin Merrison.

Nearest pin in two 18th: Andy Betts.

