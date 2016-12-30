Tydd ladies tee off and come to aid of Addenbrooke’s hospital

Some 15 ladies from Tydd St Giles Golf Club Ladies section recently played for the 10th Anniversary Trophy.

This was a nine hole competition which was won by Jackie Maton with 17 points.

Also, outgoing Ladies captain Lyn Walker announced that the ladies section had raised £1,136 for Teenage Cancer Trust at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The day concluded with a Christmas lunch their AGM and presentation of trophies won throughout the year.

Pictured is Lyn Walker with the cheque for the Teenage Cancer Trust.