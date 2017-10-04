Tydd ‘Management’ retain Ryder Cup by beating captain’s team

A big thanks to all those who took part in the Tydd St Giles GC Captain v Management Ryder Cup on September 23.

The Management team retained the trophy by winning 14-11.

It wasn’t looking good for the Management after the first session. Despite big wins for Andy Betts and James Horscroft and Dan Newell and Ian Edrupt (both 4&3) the Management trailed 5-3 in the Pairs Foursomes Matchplay format.

John Nobbs and Luke Stanford (1up), Lenk Gostic and Jimmy Woods (2up) and Keith Jakings and Tim Buckenham (1up) all won for the Captain’s team, giving them a slight edge going into the afternoon singles.

The Management team upped their game in the afternoon, winning the session 11-6. There were some big wins for Lee Smith (5&4), Andy Betts (4&3), Tim Hines (4&3) and Paul Brown (7&5) on the Management team and Jimmy Woods (5&3), Tim Buckenham (5&4) and Luke Stanford (7&5) for the Captain’s team.

Most of the tighter games went in the Management’s favour and led to them retaining the trophy.

A special mention to the following players who won both of their games during the day – Ian Edrupt, Luke Stanford, Jimmy Woods, Andy Betts, Keith Jakings and Tim Buckenham.

All games were played in a very competitive, yet friendly, manner and it was a great advert for getting involved in the competitions at Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club.