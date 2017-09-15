Tydd St Giles biker Wilcox retains EMRA Class 2 title on 1986 Yamaha

Tydd St Giles rider Paul Wilcox has retained the East Midlands Racing Association (EMRA) Class 2 2016 championship that he first won in 2016.

Wilcox races with the Earlystocks Racing Club on his post classic 1986 Yamaha FZ750.

Wilcox (56) returned to road racing in 2015 after a lengthy lay off, choosing the popular post classic classes to compete in as they were the cutting edge machines when he last raced in the 1980’s.

He commented: “Despite some dogged opposition this year I’m so pleased to have retained my crown.

“We haven’t got the fastest or best handling bike out there, but consistency paid off with five wins and seven second places just being enough to secure the title. I can’t thank my wife, tyre technician, chief sponsor and rock Sarah enough for all the support she has given me throughout the campaign.

“A big shout out too to all the members and organisers of the Earlystocks club too. You couldn’t meet a friendlier and more supportive ‘family’ in the paddock. Maximum fun, minimal cost certainly sums up the club!”

His attention now turns to preparing his bikes for a title defence in 2018.

For more information Paul can be contacted on 07739 710275 or by email paul.wilcox@live.co.uk

Links:- East Midland Racing Association https://www.eastmidlandracing.co.uk/

Earlystocks Racing Club http://www.earlystocksracing.uk/

Earlystocks Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/groups/171369162877242/?fref=nf