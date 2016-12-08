Tydd St Giles golf captain’s positive report

Tydd St Giles Golf Club’s Neil John, club captain for a second successive term in 2016, issued his captain’s report for the year.

Among the highlights he said the captain’s charity for 2016 is the Neurological Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, adding: “This charity was not selected until around Easter when a good friend’s son suffered a brain haemorrhage at age 20 and was cared for by the unit until he sadly passed away at the end of March.

“I am pleased to report that following the presentation day event we have reached the increased target set for the charity of £2,500.

“I have many thanks to give; firstly Daniel Newell and his team at the club supporting me in every event I have run this year.

“Secondly, Gino Ciuffini and Trevor Sewell for their unstinting work in running the competitions.

“Every event this year has run seamlessly.

“Thirdly, Karen Nichols and her catering team and bar staff for their work this year.

“Fourthly, Kevin Goude and his team of green keepers.

“The course is improving all the time and the hard work invested into it is reaping benefits year on year.

“Fifthly, Mr and Mrs Skelton’s grandson Brodie who has worked tirelessly this year and last, selling golf balls and raising £200 for the captain’s charity in 2015.

“He is aiming to increase on that this year.”

He also thanked all the club members who have participated in events.

Neil John is pictured with trophies he has won throughout the year.