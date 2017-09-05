Tydd St Giles Golf Club come to Papworth’s aid

More than 90 golfers from around the region took part in Tydd St Giles Golf Club Seniors Open Charity Day event, a team 4 ball Stableford competition.

On a glorious sunny day conditions could not have been better. Competition organiser Roy Pesterfield thanked all for turning up and gave special thanks to the green keepers. He also thanked all his helpers, and the bar staff.

Money raised on the day with halfway house, raffle and £500 donated from the club captains’ charity fund, was more than £1,500 for the seniors charity which for 2017 is The Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.

l From left: Tydd general manager Daniel Newell with team mascot on the day Oscar Newell, Lee Smith (vice club captain), Vinny Day (club captain), and Neil John.

Photo: supplied.

Competition results: Tydd Four Dan Newell, Vinny Day, Lee Smith and Neil John took the first prize with 132 points, runners up with 127 points Tydd players John Gamble, Peter Wheeler, Paul Gurney, Nev Barnes, Visiting players winners from Wensum Valley GC with 115 points John Sellick, Rob Warnes, Simon Mason, and Owen Adcock runners up ocb from Ramsey GC with 113 points Trevor Sparling, Keith Ross, Brian Morse, and Peter Olohan, Nearest the pin 4th hole Dave Yaxley from Wensum Valley GC, nearest the pin 8th hole Dave Leavis Heacham Manor GC, nearest the pin 11th hole Malcolm Fuller from feltwell GC, nearest the pin 16th hole Stephen Nichols Elton Furze GC, Nearest the pin in 2 18th hole Noel Bratt from Tydd St Giles GC.