Tydd St Giles golf club ladies get into Halloween spirit

Tydd St Giles golf club ladies section got well and truly into the Halloween spirit with their fancy dress Texas Scramble competition.

Results, winners Val Sambridge, Marion Gough, Christine Burton 73.4; 2 Liz Miller, Maria Taylor-Vassall, Petra Meir 74.6; 3 Eunice Everitt. Penny Wicks, Jackie Maton 75. Other ladies results: Daily Mail Foursomes winners Liz Miller and Mary Kierman with 31 points. Medal winner Liz Miller 107-35=72, 2 Jackie Maton 96-19=77, 3 Lin Walker 91-21=78. Stableford winner Val Sambridge 31 points, 2 Maria Taylor-Vassall 29 points, 3 Liz Miller 28 points.

Men: October medal, division 1 winner ocb Geoff Drewery 74-8=66, 2 Scott Williams 77-11=66, 3 Mark Gedge 79-11=68, division 2 winner Brian Newby 78-14=64, 2 Malcolm Pack 86-16=70, 3 Terry Alcock 86-15=71, division 3 winner Tim Buckenham 89-20=69, 2 Rob Simmonds 90-20=70, 3 John Hammond 88-17=71.

Seniors Stableford Trophy competition, division 1 winner Malcolm Berridge 45 points, 2 Brian Newby 42 pts, 3 Steve Skoulding 39 pts, division 2 winner ocb Colin Page 38 pts, 2 Steve Wing 38, 3 Barrie Mutimer 37, division 3 winner Brian Gough 38 pts, 2 ocb Geoff Chappell 36, 3 Peter Neve 36.