Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club celebrates 21st anniversary

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club is celebrating its 21st anniversary.

The facility has an 18 hole golf course, a leisure complex with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, fitness studio and two storey gym. This milestone was celebrated by 100 golfers playing in a Pairs Competition, followed by a barbecue and a performance from local entertainer Peter Jay.

TSG

The club stated: “Twenty-one years ago this complex was just a dream and a ploughed field for previous owner Adrian Hurst.

“In 1995 the driving range was opened followed by the first nine holes opening in 1996. Adrian and his head greenkeeper at the time, Derek Beba, worked hard to make this first nine holes a great success. In 1999 a new clubhouse was built with undercover driving range.

“The year 2000 was to see the second nine holes take shape making an excellent 18 hole golf course, with increasing golf membership the whole complex became a great success.

“In 2007 planning for the first luxury lodges was approved, and in 2008 the current owners, Pure Leisure Group, came on side seeing the first lodges built.

“In 2013 a £2 million leisure complex was built. Later in 2013 the club won the prestigious Leisure and Tourism Award at the Fenland Business Awards. Members, visitors and lodge owners have seen the facility grow from strength to strength with a great golf course now looked after by head greenkeeper and scratch golfer Kevin Goude and his team.

“In 2016 Adrian and his daughter Jodie decided to step down after a hugely successful 21 years and can look back with great pride at what has been achieved.”