Tydd St Giles golf pairs boosts Papworth Hospital

More than 90 golfers from around the region took part in a Tydd St Giles Golf Club pairs Stableford open competition, and organiser Roy Pesterfield thanked all for taking part.

Roy also thanked the greens staff for their excellent work in getting the course ready as it had been closed the day before after very heavy rain. With the players’ generosity from the raffle and the halfway house £489 was raised for the seniors’ designated charity for 2017, which is Papworth Hospital.

Pictured are winners Ian Hogg (left) and Brian Venters from Ely City GC, with Tydd Seniors club captain Trevor Sewell (centre) presenting the trophy.

Competition results: visitors’ winners from Ely City GC Brian Venters & Ian Hogg with 45 points, 2 Mike Johnson & Chris Sturman 43pts, 3 Harold Handcock & Les Bentall 41pts; home winners Mick Vassal & Peter Wheeler 43pts, 2 ocb Tim Murphy & Tony Petch 41pts, 3 ocb Terry Sambridge & Dennis Savory 41pts; nearest the pin 4th hole Tydd GC Peter Wheeler, 8th hole Ely City GC Brian Venters, 11th hole Tydd GC Dick Martin, 16th hole Toft Hotel GC Bill Collins; special prize for best turned out golfer Ken Parker.