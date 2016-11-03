Tydd St Giles Management beat Ryder Cup holders Captains

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club hosted their second Captain v Management Ryder Cup on Saturday and 28 players competed in near perfect Autumnal conditions with some fantastic golf being played by all who took part.

A fierce, but friendly, rivalry has developed between manager Daniel Newell and captain Neil John since the first Ryder Cup last year.

The day began with 9 holes of Pairs Foresomes Matchplay meaning that, in this alternate shot format, players needed to find their swing quickly. The Captain’s team took the session 4½-2½ as they looked to retain the trophy.

Honourable mentions to winning pairs Paul Brown & Ben Harrington (3&1), Martyn and James Hale-Smith (2&1) and Giles Stearne and Mark Johnson (3&2) for the Captains and Tom Carnihan and Duncan Connabeer (2&1) for the Management; three matches were also halved.

In the afternoon 18 holes Singles Matchplay was the format with the Management team looking to bounce back.

Manager Daniel Newell led by example defeating John 3&2 in the first match, Mark Whittaker then levelled things by defeating Milenko Gostic 4&3.

Plenty of great golf was played all afternoon with some big wins for Stearne over Paul Jackson (5&4) and Connabeer over Keith Jakings (6&4). In a tense finish the score locked at 9½-9½ with two matches to finish.

Victory was sealed for the Management team with Derek Wroe beating Alfie Cooper (2&1) and Andy Betts beating Gino Ciuffini with some stunning golf (6&5), the final score being 11½-9½.

Many thanks to all those who took part and played with a friendly yet competitive nature.