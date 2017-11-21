U12 girls win both games to star in busy Wisbech junior hockey day

Wisbech HC on Sunday had their under-12 boys, U12 girls, U14 girls and U14 boys all involved in an action-packed day of junior hockey.

Wisbech hosted the U12s who both played triangular tournaments with St Neots and Saffron Walden. Some fantastic hockey from all sides, with the girls winning both their games − 1-0 and 3-2.

Hockey Wisbech U12 boys

The boys had a more difficult day, but performed fantastically when considering that most of them were playing up in age group, and were a credit to the club.

The U14 girls had games at Shefford and Sandy, against the hosts and Cambridge City. Although the results didn’t go their way the girls played very well and learned a lot from the experience.

The U14 boys travelled to Cambridge to play against St Ives and Cambridge Nomads. The highlight was an end-to- end 7-4 match with St Ives!

Well done to all those who played, with special mention to the many players that played in hockey matches for the first time.

Hockey Wisbech U14 boys

The club thanks the Junior Committee and everybody else who helped organising, coaching and umpiring; and to all parents for bringing their youngsters to training and games.

Junior training is 9am-10am every Saturday.