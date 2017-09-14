Viv takes last major March Ladies competition of season

Twenty-four ladies at March Golf Club competed in their last major competition of the season, the Autumn meeting, which was held on September 5.

The forecast was not particularly great first thing in the morning but with a shotgun start at 12.45pm it soon became clear a great afternoon beckoned.

The winner was Viv Snushall with 34 points, second Jo Rowlett 33 points and third Shona Kent 31 points.

Nearest the pin on the 2nd & 11th was won by lady captain Fiona Wood and on the 6th & 15th by Rowlett.

A great day was finished with a meal and get-together in the clubhouse after the competition.

From left: Jo Rowlett, Viv Snushall, lady captain Fiona Wood, Shona Kent.