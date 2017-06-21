Walpole St Andrew Marshland Archers hold taster day

Marshland Archers hosted a family-friendly taster day on Saturday as part of Archery GB’s national event The Big Weekend.
“The people who turned up did enjoy it,” said club secretary Caroline Coates.
The club is based at Walpole Community Centre, Summer Close, Walpole St Andrew, PE14 7JW.
It also runs beginners’ courses.
Marshland Archers is affiliated with Grand National Archery Society (GNAS), aka Archery GB, and other associations.
For more details log on to www.marshlandarchers.co.uk
Photo: MFCP17AF06223. Adam Fairbrother