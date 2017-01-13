Wanderers Wisbech League pairs edge out Spinners

Wisbech League Sleight Doubles Handicap Round 4: Wanderers’ Irmantas Kukuris, Kevin Buck and Ray Dolan just had the edge over Spinners fielding Andy Bayes, Simon Rogers and John Palmer.

The handicap produced two five-enders and four four-end games.

Trojans fielded Wayne Mason, John Blyth and Mike Crowson against victors Welney’s Chad Bassett, Steve Mason and man of the match Steve Kent.

Wisbech Wizards’ team of Brett Heppenstall, Peter Munch and Grant Brightey lost to Eagles’ Owen Turner, Richard Mussett and Jim Bell; Scorpions’ Rob Rix, Lewis Baldock and Jeff Chung lost to Spinners’ Bayes, Rogers and Daina Zugurskiene; while Wanderers beat Vital TT.

All results on page 67 of our Wednesday, Jan 11 paper.