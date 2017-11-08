Weronika notches March Marlins treble

A busy couple of weeks of racing for the March Marlins, beginning with the first round of the COPS Mini Meet.

This is an opportunity for the younger swimmers to compete and resulted in 22 personal best (PB) times.

Notably, Weronika Mikolajewska achieved first positions in all of her races, 100m IM, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke in the 9-12 year old category.

She also gained best times in all three races. For the boys, Reece Simpson also placed first in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 200m IM.

Reaching PBs in all their individual races were Hayden Courten, Saule Majauskis and Olivia Tunley. Also swimming were: Hannah Jordan, Thea Hanley, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Katrina Dale, Luke Cumbridge, Harry Rayner, Freddie Yates, Henry Gooch and Connor Rickard.

Next up, Marlins hosted the first round of the Middle Distance Club Championships at the weekend.

A phenomenal 53 PBs were achieved!

Within their age groups, Thomas Hanley, Elliotte Ledger and Reece Simpson all gained first positions for the 100m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Martyn Fresher and Connor Rickard also came first in their events.

Double firsts for Kiera Simpson and Jessica Rayner in the 200m IM and 100m breaststroke, with a third first for Rayner in the 200m butterfly.

Olivia Tunley and Katie McGowen gained first positions in their 100m breaststroke races as Emily Morris equalled their places in the 200m IM.

Thea Hanley also gained a first place in her age category for the 200m IM. Hannah Jordan followed up with a first place in the 200m fly.

Ross Wisby also placed first in the 200m IM and 200m butterfly.

A special mention to 9-year-old, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, who won all three races for her age category, including the strenuous 200m fly.