West Walton Marshland High girls’ hockey title defence off to super start

District Hockey League

Marshland High School 7

Convent of the Sacred Heart (Swaffham) 0

Marshland Pink Ladies U16 girls’ hockey (first team) started the defence of their league title against a strong Convent team, which was full of club players, on the Pelicans Hockey Club pitch that the club provide free of charge.

A neat first move of the match with sharp interchanges between Neve Curson and captain, Georgia Snape, provided the first chance for Brooke Harris, who calmly smashed the ball home from close range in just over a minute. Convent did not really know what had hit them.

The opposition went on the attack swiftly, but were surpressed by the excellent Kizzy Moxey and the deft touch of full back Agata Rataj. Agata neatly linked up with attacker Abbie Copping, who skilfully went around her player and found Agata overlapping, sending off another attack.

This time Harris found Snape who slapped the ball hard into the bottom left corner, 2-0.

Lucie Wicks was now starting to dominate the midfield with tackle after tackle. Erin Jarvis-Lee and Helena Wadlow tidied up wonderfully. The goal of the match was a great piece of vision by Snape who sent fast right attacker, Izzy Downham, away. She beat two players before crossing to Curson, who fed Harris to tuck away.

Curson ingeniously fed the ball out to the right with a marvellous reverse stick pass to Izzy who played across the field to Shannon Chelsom, who was making her debut. Many players were involved in a goalmouth scramble which Curson finally put in the net.

Another well-defended short corner and save from Savanna helped the ball up the pitch for Snape to fire home from the edge of the shooting circle. Half-time: 5-0.

The second half saw further goals from Harris at short range as well as forcing a fantastic double save from the goalkeeper. Chelsom also went so close (centimetres) to a goal.