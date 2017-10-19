West Walton Marshland High School sports teams off to Florida

On Friday, October 27, 23 pupils and four staff depart for Florida on the Marshland High School PE basketball and football tour.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity as the West Walton pupils will experience a live NBA game, watching Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs, a live ice hockey game seeing Tampa Bay Lightning play Anaheim Ducks and receive training sessions run by the NBA coaches.

Pupils will be faced with challenging situations such as playing the local football and basketball teams, as well as seeing who is brave enough to take on the biggest rides at the water and theme parks.

This will be a jam packed week of sporting opportunities and fun, which Marshland hope will inspire all of the pupils to want to develop themselves and their sporting ability further.

Marshland High would like to say a massive thank-you to Acme Cabs, Fenland Hygiene and Kirk Coachworks for kindly sponsoring all of the pupils’ tour kit. All of the pupils have received their ‘On tour’ shirts, full football kit and snapbacks with their own squad number.

The school and the pupils are all extremely grateful for this generous donation as it enables them to look so smart and professional on this great adventure.