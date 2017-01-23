Williamson brace gives Wisbech Ladies vital points

Norwich City 1s 2 Wisbech Ladies 1sts 3

Wisbech started off positively with some nice free flowing passing and attacking moves and were rewarded with an early penalty corner, which was converted on the rebound with a clinical shot by Verity Allen.

Norwich were next to strike with a counter attack which finished up in the back of the net bringing the scores level.

From then on Wisbech were back to dominating the game and a rapid run from Sophie Culshaw provided Lisa Williamson with the perfect assist for her to calmly finish past the Norwich keeper.

In almost an identical fashion Wisbech got their third goal, another run from Culshaw and some perseverance to win the ball back from Charlie Paine allowed Lisa Williamson to finish inch perfectly and get her second of the game.

Half-time score was 1-3 to the visitors.

Norwich tried to put Wisbech under some pressure but never really threatened their goal until they were awarded a penalty corner with five minutes to go of the second half, which was converted.

In a desperate attempt for points, Norwich subbed their goalkeeper, only to be sucker punched as their captain was sent off for Norwich City’s coaches’ behaviour on the sideline.

With an empty goal Wisbech could have netted a couple more in the remaining minutes but secured three vital points.

The girls take on Old Loughts at home next weekend.