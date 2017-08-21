Wimblington swimmer and Wisbech Grammar pupil Mollie wins British bronze

Wimblington swimmer Mollie Allen (18) has just completed another successful British championships held at Ponds Forge international pool in Sheffield.

The teenager qualified for five individual events and three relays.

The competition is for the country’s finest swimmers all who had to compete and record times during a 12 week qualifying window, with the top 20 in each individual event becoming eligible for the British Championships.

Although only 18 years old, Mollie had to compete in the 19 and over category against Team GB, Olympians and University swimmers. In spite of this she managed to secure a bronze medal in the 50metre Backstroke in a time of 28.93, securing her a place in the world’s top 100 top quickest women for this event.

Mollie also swam for her club, COPS (City of Peterborough), in the women’s 4x 100m medley relay.

The team were ranked fifth going into the final but secured a bronze with Mollie doing the anchor 100M Freestyle leg in a rapid 56.77. This was the first time a COPS girls relay team have achieved a podium finish setting a new East region record in 4.14.68.

The following week Mollie then completed in the ASA swim England National Championships at Sheffield. She had qualified for the 100 freestyle ranked number 1 and then won gold in the final with a time of 57.80.

She is also studying for her A-levels at Wisbech Grammar School.

Mollie said: “I am delighted with my performances and would like to thank all of those people involved supporting me along this journey.”

Her next major competition will be the Commonwealth Games trials in December.

Mollie trains at Peterborough Swimming Club under the careful eye of coach Ben Negus. From September Mollie is hoping to persue her studies alongside her swimming.