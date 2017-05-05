Wimblington Wisbech Grammar student Mollie excels at British championships

Mollie Allen, 18, who attends Wisbech Grammar School and lives in Wimblington, is celebrating her recent success at the British championships at Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield.

Based on the championships results, the British squad will be selected to represent the nation in the world championships in Budapest.

Each event had heats with swimmers qualifying for finals – the ‘A’ final is targeted at selecting a squad for the world championships, while a ‘target Tokyo’ final is for those swimmers aged over 18 that have the potential to challenge for selection at the next Olympics games in 2020.

The teenager, who is about to undertake her ‘A’ levels in a few weeks’ time, led the way for her club – City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) – with coach Ben Negus and made it through to four target Tokyo finals and one A final.

Her best result came in the 50m butterfly target final where she finished third in a new personal best (PB) time of 27.61.

In the 100m backstroke, again a target final, a PB of 1.02.71 gave the student sixth position.

Day three saw the teenager swim in the 50m freestyle where Mollie got into the target Tokyo final with a new PB of 26.15; and day five saw her complete the 200 individual medley target final in 7th place.

Mollie’s best performance was to reach the ‘A’ final of the 50m backstroke and although she finished 8th, the other swimmers she was up against were Georgia Davies (Team GB and Commonwealth Games 50 Backstroke champion), Kathleen Dawson (Team GB and bronze medallist European Championships)and Lauren Quigley (Team GB and silver medalist Commonwealth Games). It was an amazing achievement to reach that final.

Mollie said: “I am delighted to have reached these finals and all the hard work is starting to pay off. I was pleased with my overall performance that week.”

Allen then swam last weekend at the East regional championships at Luton and completed nine events, winning gold at all nine.

She got a personal best in the 50 backstroke and beat her own East regional record that she holds.

Mollie trains at the Peterborough club nine times a week with both gym and strength and conditioning sessions; and is planning to continue her swimming at university this September along with her studies.