Wisbech 1st XV coach’s plea gets perfect response versus Swaffham

Wisbech responded in perfect fashion to head coach Leonard Veenendaal’s rallying call after a 42-3 home win over Swaffham.

Veenendaal had called for the first team squad players to step up to the mark or risk losing their place in the squad.

Wisbech Rugby 1t xv v Swaffham ANL-161112-184207009

He was openly disappointed with the team performances in recent weeks after four defeats on the bounce.

He said: “This fixture against Swaffham and next week’s home clash with Newmarket are key matches in terms of the mental strength and commitment of the players.

“Swaffham are a tricky side at the best of times, they upset our push for promotion in the last game last season when they out-performed us at their place. Newmarket nicked a narrow win against us earlier in the season in the league. Two solid performances will go a long way in securing our place in this league next season.”

Certainly in the early exchanges Swaffham took the game to Wisbech, preventing the home side from releasing quick ball. In fact it was the visitors who took the lead with a long-range penalty kick.

Wisbech Rugby 1t xv v Swaffham ANL-161112-183345009

However Wisbech did not panic, stuck to their game plan and were rewarded when outside centre Adam Bunton chased down a kick ahead and outpaced the Swaffham defensive cover and a Mark Laws conversation eased the home team into the lead.

Shortly after Bunton intercepted the ball and sped towards the line; once again he was too quick for the defence and scored a try under the posts. Laws converted. By half-time hooker James Bostock touched down from a powerful forward drive and James Napier side-stepped his way through Swaffham’s backs to score the bonus point try, and with Laws on target the hosts looked comfortable with a 28-3 lead at the break.

In the second half Wisbech looked to work and perfect their game plan. To their credit Swaffham continued to work hard and provided a challenge for the home side to overcome before taking the spoils.

However, by the end of the game, two James Patrick tries and another two Laws conversions sealed a comfortable win.

MFCP-14-12-16 sport lead78

Jacob Goat, playing in the second row, was awarded man of the match for his sterling work in the loose. Laws recorded a 100% kicking accuracy.

Overall Veenendaal was satisfied with the performance and commitment from the players and Wisbech focus on Newmarket at home on Saturday, kick- off 2pm.