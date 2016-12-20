Wisbech 1st XV’s end of year gets lost in thick fog

Wisbech 1st XV’s end of year celebrations got lost in the fog on Saturday when local rivals Newmarket completed a league double, running out 15-21 winners.

Wisbech started slowly and went behind to a converted try within five minutes of the kick-off.

By midway through the half Newmarket went further ahead with another try.

Wisbech woke up and started to play to their game plan but their Achilles heel – technical penalties at the break down –- all too often allowed the visitors to release the pressure on their line. However before half-time winger James Powell was on hand to finish of an excellent backs move to score in the corner.

At 5-12 down at the break Wisbech felt that they were still in the game and so it proved as Wisbech scored an unconverted try. Once again Wisbech look good when working the patterns to their game.

Unfortunately three soft penalties within their 22-metre allowed visitors to increase their advantage. In the last quarter an Adam Bunton try, again as a result of a penetrating backs move, reduced the arrears.

It was all-out attack by the home side and although Newmarket conceded a number of penalties in the last five minutes Wisbech could not find their way over the line and Newmarket held on to take the spoils.

“I am at a loss as to why we keep conceding a high number of penalties in games,” said manager Cliff Humphreys.

“I fear that our reputation goes before us and as a result referees are looking for us at the break down.

“Under the stewardship of head coach Leonard Veenendaal Wisbech can play some great rugby and on their day have one of the best games in the league. We are now halfway through the league campaign and there is now a break for the Christmas period.

“I personally call on all club players to think about their personal game during the break and regroup in the new year and work hard with Leonard to turn the season around.

“On behalf of the players and coaching team at Wisbech I wish all our supporters a happy Christmas and look forward to their continued support in the new year.”