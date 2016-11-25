Wisbech ace Knight cycles to British universities record

Liam Knight (22) continued his success in his new competitive sport, track cycling, this weekend.

Wisbech’s former GB international swimmer, competing for Loughborough’s Elite Performance Squad, cycled to a new BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) record in the men’s team sprint.

Image shows Liam Knight (front) Tom Ward (middle) and Jonny Wake (back).

With his team mates Tom Ward and Jonny Wake they smashed the record by over 1.5 seconds posting a time of 48.218s (former record 49.769s) to earn them top ranking for the final.

Their performances at the Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Manchester, saw them go on to beat Strathclyde University to retain the gold medal they won in the championship earlier this year.

Knight also competed in the Men’s Sprint, qualifying for the finals in fourth place (behind current GB internationals) where unfortunately a technical issue with his bike caused him to retire.

Knight plans to continue with cycling at a competitive level whilst he completes his final year studying for a Sports Science and Coaching degree at Loughborough University.