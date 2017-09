Max Tjurin (pictured), aged 7, is Cambridgeshire 8 & Under county champion.

He had to battle through several matches against tough opposition at the Cambs County Closed held at Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club. He was so excited to win his first major title.

Max trains with the LK Tennis Academy which is at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech.

l Details of LK Academy courses on page 69.