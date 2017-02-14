Wisbech ace Sophie seals national tennis tour finals spot

Sophie Tjurina (pictured) has qualified for the Nike Winter National Tour Finals, held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

The top 16 players in the country compete against each other next month.

Her coach Lisa Kennedy said: “She thoroughly deserves this success she has worked hard to compete at this level.”

Sophie trains at the LK Tennis Academy, which is based at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. The Academy has some new courses starting after half-term: 8 and under, Saturday 9am, and Wednesday 4.15pm, 9 and under Thursdays 4.30pm, 11 and under Thursdays 5.30pm, 15 and under Tuesdays 6.30pm.

For booking and further information please email info@LKTennisAcademy.com or ring 07788857502.