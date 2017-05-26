Wisbech and Long Sutton Farnham Tae Kwon-Do duo win medals

Some 23 students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do took part with more than 1,000 competitors and 200 officials in the TAGB Welsh Championships at Cardiff University, which is a massive arena.

They won a whopping total of 19 medals throughout the schools at this tournament – with Pattern, Sparring, Destruction and Team Sparring events during the day in this massive arena.

Instructor Mark Farnham said: “To win any award at this event is a very serious achievement, so very well done to the students who achieved placings.”

Results, Wisbech: Charlotte Beck Girls Yellow Belt Sparring 2nd. Long Sutton: Charlotte Lake Girls Yellow Belt Sparring 3rd, Yellow Belt Team Sparring 3rd.

