Wisbech and March Tae Kwon-Do Schools pass grading exams

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do held Colour Belt Grading examinations.

Students all start at White belt and work though Yellow, Green, Blue and Red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their Black Belts which they take at Bristol. The Mark Farnham Schools have their gradings at Providence Street Youth Centre, King’s Lynn.

Gradings are held on Sundays and start with a one hour training session where the student runs through the requirements for their grading, and then they take part in their grading session.

Sunday, October 9 saw 133 students attend four gradings on the day. Some children down to the age of 4 years were taking part.

This also included five Black Belt Juniors taking Star gradings, which are levels of competence within the 1st Dan Black Belt Grade.

In a 100 per cent pass rate, all students passed with good grades.

Students receive their grades and belts at presentations which are held at their own School during the next week.

Results from our schools, all students gaining their next level (belt): March - Red Belt: Harry Perring. Blue Stripe: Gavin Hobson. Yellow Belt: Hasan Boyraz, Ashley Gould, Kier Meaghan, Tegan Mitchell.

Wisbech - Black Stripe: Ethan Day. Red Stripe: Callum Day, Aaron Ganger. Green Stripe: Thomas Burdett, Paul Handshaw, Michael Scott. Green Belt: Faye Ferguson, James Scott, Archie Upton. Green Stripe: Laura Upton, Zach Upton. Yellow Stripe: Olivier Czerwinski, Elli-Jo Handshaw, Edward Mauremootoo.

Anyone interested in learning Tae Kwon-Do should contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or 01553 841880.

Visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk