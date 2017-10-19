Wisbech and March Tae Kwon-Do students pass Colour Belt Gradings

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have their Colour Belt Grading examinations at Providence Street Community Centre, King’s Lynn.

The Grading on Sunday, October 8 saw 115 students attend, some children down to the age of 4 years.

This also included two Black Belt Juniors taking Star gradings, which are levels of competence within the 1st Dan Black Belt Grade.

Pupils achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, the examiner on this occasion being Master Ron Sergiew, 8th Dan.

Students receive their grades and belts at presentations which are held at their own School during the next week.

Results from schools, all students gaining their next level (Belt), Wisbech − 4th Kup: Faye Ferguson, Finnley Robinson. 5th Kup: James Cowley, Matas Kruopas. 7th Kup: Charlotte Beck, Emily Linney, Alexandra Mlynek, Finlay Neaves. 8th Kup: Oliver Beck, Ceira Meenehan, Chloe Sellers, Euan White, Jak White. March − 4th Kup: Tegan Mitchell. 6th Kup: Mollie Nutter. 7th Kup: Lucy Brett, Hayley Dolbear, Isabella Dolbear-Zaleska, Megan Dolbear-Zaleska, Jaime Nutter. 8th Kup: Sally Bragg. 9th Kup: Hannah Storey.

Students all start at White belt and work though Yellow, Green, Blue and Red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their Black Belts which they take at Bristol in front of a panel of four, 8th Dan Examiners and a 9th Dan Grandmaster. To get to this stage will take a minimum of 3½ years but 4 years is more common depending on how well a student progresses.