Wisbech angling stalwart Colin will be much-missed

I was sad to hear that my predecessor Colin Clare has passed away, writes Ken Wade.

He was one of those anglers who always had time to listen to fellow anglers about their exploits on Fenland waters.

More than that, though, he was a mine of information on all things angling around the area and for many years was the backbone of the Wisbech club. He was a well-respected angler, too, and in fact fished for several clubs in the area on the rivers and drains and, in later years, also turned his hand to stillwater fishing.

Local angler Mac Campbell: “Colin was at one time match secretary of Wisbech DAA. He then went onto the executive committee of the NFA, but left after some years as he said he was getting too far from the roots of fishing – too many committee meetings and not meeting enough ‘real’ anglers to know how to best deal with NFA matters.

“At one time he was also in GOFCA – Great Ouse Fishery Consultative Association – and was for many years chairman of the East Midlands Winter League, which was the second-oldest AT Winter League in the country. He was also on the committee of the NFA East Midlands region.

“My memories of him are that he was very well respected as chairman of the Winter League, and very firm when it came to proper procedure, so these meetings (which I attended) always kept to the matter in hand and everyone felt they had been allowed a proper say. He gave a lot of his time to angling and locals have reason to be grateful to him.”

Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time and he will be sorely missed.

Fenland Rods were back in action on Sunday at Head Fen Fishery, unfortunately many of the club members got caught up in the very popular Cambridgeshire Cycle run and had to make several detours to get to the fishery and even more on the way home. On the fishing front, it was Tony Nisbett out in front with 100lb 8oz. He caught down the middle feeding and fishing pellet.

In second place was Mel Lutkin, who caught on meat under a tree for 98lb 14oz, then came Dave Garner on 89lb 14oz.

The annual Eric Bridgement memorial match was fished on the Magpie Lake at Rookery Waters. It’s usually very productive but with just about every fish in the lake spawning it was not an easy day’s fishing for some – in fact the winners all sat in a line.

Top rod was Andrew Carter, who was on peg 16 and put 42lb 2oz to the scales. Not far behind was Kevin Bridgement on a level 41lb, then came Bill Savage with 39lb 3oz.

It was much the same in the £1,000 qualifying open match on Saturday, some cracking weights followed by some poor results.

Matt Wiles from peg 31 took the honours with 137lb 15oz. He caught fish up in the water with 6mm pellet on the hook to just edge out Jake Gill from peg 37, who fished exactly the same as the winner, putting 133lb 9oz to the scales. Third place went to Steve Hayward on 114lb 9oz. Next Saturday’s qualifying open will be fished on Jay and Magpie, draw 9am, fishing 10.30-4.30pm. Contact Alex 07824878492.

The popular King of the Fens League will be starting soon and organiser Caroline Burton is on the look-out for team entries. The dates are as follows: July: Sunday 2, North Level/ Tydd Gote. Sunday 16, Middle Level. August: Sunday 6, Middle Level. Sunday 27, North Level/Tydd Gote.

It’s a teams of three event and the set pools will be £60 overall team, individual pool (optional), £20 pools on the day, £15 team pool on the day, a winner takes all (optional).

You can contact Caroline on her Facebook page to book in or for more information.

It was tight at the top of the latest Buttonhole Tuesday match which saw Andrew Carter with 107lb 8oz of carp from peg 14 just topping the field. He caught half the fish falling to paste over pellet down the middle and the rest coming to cat meat in the margins.

Mark Grange put 107lb 4oz of carp to the scales from peg 8, catching fish to double figures on meat in the last hour. Third went to Ray Malle with 64lb 5oz from peg 3.

Spratt’s AC fished the Horseshoe Lake at Decoy Lakes recently which saw Terry Tribe out in front from peg 4, netting 146lb 15oz – most of his fish falling to the long pole with pellet up in the water.

Runner-up was Mac Campbell who weighed in 115lb all caught on sweetcorn from peg 5, followed by Mick Raby on 96lb 4oz.