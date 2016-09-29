Wisbech beat local hockey rivals Peterborough

Wisbech 1st 5

Peterborough 2nds 3

Wisbech felt like they had a point to prove after their narrow defeat last week and responded in the perfect way with a defeat of local rivals Peterborough.

But for a five-minute dip in concentration they dominated the game from start to finish, and took the points thanks to goals from Will Denny, Dan Martell, Scott Welcher, Gary Freear and Ben Tarratt.

Every player put in a strong performance and the Wisbech triumph was richly deserved.

The next test is an away trip to Norwich City 1’s.

Horncastle 8 Wisbech 2nds 0

It was very much a one- sided affair on Saturday playing against a very well-drilled side.

Even so, Wisbech must take credit for playing their hearts out and never letting the club down.

Horncastle must be one of the fancied sides in this league. All the youngsters need a special mention: Ed Lambing, Harry Wiffin, Johnny Garner and Olly Osbourne. They show that the future of the club is very bright.