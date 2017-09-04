Wisbech brisk skater Buckler takes British title treble

Wisbech Speed Skaters re-visited Gravesend Cyclopark over the bank holiday weekend in scorching sunshine to compete in the British Marathon Championships.

Coach Mike McInerney finished with a bronze medal in the Senior Men’s category after a hard-fought race.

MFCP 8.2017

Flynn McGurk took silver in the Cadet Boys’ half marathon of 13 miles with tough competition but remained strong throughout.

James Eve took silver in the Scholar boys’ 10,000m race.

Arthur Buckler triumphed with a gold medal for first place in the 3,000m event. Following a successful 2017 season, Arthur was presented with a trophy for becoming overall British Champion for the Indoor, Outdoor and Marathon championships in the Mini Boys category.

An amazing achievement which the whole club are proud of.

Wisbech Speed Skaters British Inline Marathon Championships 2017 Team: Back row L-R Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Arthur Buckler, Warren Eve. Front: Graham Freear, Mike McInerney.

The team were joined by Warren Eve in the half marathon and Graham Freear in the Masters full marathon, who both successfully completed their races.

The club have one final race in October in Birmingham to finish off the outdoor season and then concentrate on the indoor season for 2018.

If you would like to see the team in action or if you’re thinking of joining the team, they train at Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway every Saturday night from 5pm.

