Wisbech club Fenland Flyers jumping for joy with Sport England grant

Wisbech trampoline club Fenland Flyers are jumping with joy after they have been awarded an £8,358 Sport England grant.

The grant has paid for a new Ultimate Euro Trampoline, (the club has funded another) at a cost of just over £7,000.

The rest of the money has gone towards a 50 per cent bursary for two coaches to take their level 2 coaching award and three junior coaches to take their level 1 award.

This has allowed Flyers to start a brand new beginners class on a Saturday, with 30 new students. It has also allowed them to take children off the waiting list and to offer existing children extended sessions. Flyers are also now able to offer an adult session.