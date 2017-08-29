Wisbech club’s new badminton season underway

The new season gets underway at Wisbech Badminton Club on Wednesday, September 6.

WBC meet every Wednesday from 8 to 10pm at the Thomas Clarkson Academy sports hall off Corporation Road, Wisbech. The hall has four courts so there is very little sitting out between games.

There is plenty of free parking available in the school car park near the hall entrance. The club caters for all standards of players and new members will be very welcome with the first night free. If you enjoy the first evening then fees are either £5/evening pay as you play or £85 for the season which runs until Easter 2018.

The club has teams in local leagues where friendly competitive team badminton can be played.

So whether you want to play competitive league badminton at a range of levels, are a club player who enjoys friendly games, or are a beginner who wants to improve your game and fitness, come along on a Wednesday and enjoy the sport.

You can find out more on Wisbech Badminton Club’s Facebook page.