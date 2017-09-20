Wisbech CMB bowls Les Howard Trophy aids Macmillan

CMB BC held their 15th annual Les Howard Trophy tournament, organised by John Fox at their Railway Road green and raised £450 for Macmillan Palliative Care Wisbech.

Some 40 bowlers from local clubs, Hunstanton, Oakham and Huntingdon took part in the pairs tournament playing four games in leagues with the winners of each league playing a semi final and then final.

Runners up LR Lewis Parnell, Terry Hawkins, John Fox and Dale Parnell.

Winners were granddad and grandson pair Doug Thorpe and Joseph Gowler, runners-up brothers Lewis and Dale Parnell.

Players were fed and watered thanks to Nancy Fox, her ladies and grandson Lawrence.

Thanks must go to Terry and Tina Hawkins Fenland Fire Appliance LLP who again so generously sponsored this event.