Wisbech coach unhappy with discipline despite win

Swaffham 17 Wisbech 57

Wisbech completed a league double over bottom-of-the-league Swaffham with a workmanlike performance.

But despite notching nine tries during their runaway victory, head coach Leonard Veenendaal was far from happy with the poor discipline which saw Wisbech pick up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Wisbech were reduced to 13 players at one stage, conceding a penalty try midway through the second half.

Veenendaal said: “Any other side would have made us pay for these transgressions.

“I don’t think Wymondham, who we play next week away in our final league game, would have let us go unpunished like Swaffham did.

“The Wymondham game will be a test for us.

“Although we beat them at Chapel Road on the open games of the season they remain unbeaten at home and they will have the support of a very partisan crowd.

“I do hope that all players will make themselves available for selection and we can go there and do a job on them and go one better than last season when we lost in injury time.”

Wisbech welcomed back fly-half Jack Malkin after a bad toe injury and he was able to manoeuvre the ball, working well with centre James Napier, who scored four tries on his way to picking up the man-of-the-match award. Scrum-half Dave Brodie work well behind the set scrum as Swaffham were able to apply pressure and disrupt the ball.

Brilliantly led by skipper Sol Prestidge, Wisbech put together some great passages of inter-play ball retention and off-loads.

Hooker James Bostock and winger Ethan Garford scored two tries apiece and Nathan Goodale added the ninth try.

Malkin slotted seven conversions to complete the scoring.