Wisbech come back to beat rugby hosts Newmarket

Newmarket 10 Wisbech 23

A second half comeback gave Wisbech the points.

Wisbech began the match brightly with some strong carries.

Front foot ball secured the penalty that Harry Newman scored. Another penalty put Wisbech in front 6-0. Newmarket hit back strongly finishing a fine move in the corner − converted for a 7-6 half-time lead.

A motivational speech from coach Kerrie McMullen saw a change in the team that came out after half-time.

Nathan Goodale sustained a nasty head injury. He was replaced by club stalwart Ben Chapman, who carried hard to nudge Wisbech ahead on the scoreboard.

A Newmarket penalty turned it into a one point game. James Napier, continuing his fine scoring form in his new slimmed down body, grabbed an intercept to run in a try from 80m. It required a slow walk back for the kick-off!

Wisbech began to gain the ascendancy with captain Solomon Prestidge flopping over to score the third try for Wisbech. They pressed for a bonus point try but Newmarket were able to keep them out.