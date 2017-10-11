Wisbech cycling ‘supervet’ Roger finishes in style

Wisbech cycling ‘supervet’, 70-year-old Roger Sewell, finished the season with a flourish in the VTTA 30 mile event near Newmarket on Saturday, averaging over 27 mph to record 1.07.14 for the distance.

Roger, who lives in Long Sutton and rides with Wisbech, would be welcomed by many racing clubs in the area but remains loyal to his old club Hounslow and District Wheelers.

Another excellent ride and ladies club record was produced by 40+ vet, Becky Murley with a 1.09.39 in the same event with her husband, 50+ Carl Murley, just 15 seconds behind.

The friendly battle between the couple has led to good results for both with Carl leading 8-4 in 10-mile races and Becky 3-1 up over 25/30 miles; she also holds almost the full set of club records with only the 12-hr still out there.