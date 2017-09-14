Search

Wisbech cyclist Katie stars on Spanish mountain

Katie Ward is the rider closest to the camera on the outside of the bunch, she is racing in the Cresta Del Gallo Salida in Murcia in Spain
Wisbech runner turned cyclist, Katie Ward, was celebrating her rapid rise through the road racing ranks with a jump from 4th to 3rd category in her first season due to a win in the RAF Honnington Criterium (fast circuit racing).

Katie has enjoyed her racing so much she entered the Cresta Del Gallo Salida which is 3 x 1 km circuit followed by a 7km hill climb while on holiday in the Murcia region of Spain and was fourth place on the mountain which is pretty impressive for a rider from the Fens.

In TT racing several Wisbech vets battled through strong wind, rain and hailstones near Newmarket in the Veterans TT Association event on Saturday where 60+ vet Tony Bye proved strongest, followed three secs later by Carl Murley.

Becky Murley recorded 25.50 but was baulked for a long period at a roundabout on the course, although the 4th Wisbech rider home, 60+ Denese Hallahan, showed her consistency and determination in the deteriorating weather.

Results, VTTA ‘10’: All vets – A Bye 60+ 25.08, C Murley 50+ 25.11, B Murley 40+ (lady) 25.50, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 28.01.