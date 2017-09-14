Wisbech cyclist Katie stars on Spanish mountain

Wisbech runner turned cyclist, Katie Ward, was celebrating her rapid rise through the road racing ranks with a jump from 4th to 3rd category in her first season due to a win in the RAF Honnington Criterium (fast circuit racing).

Katie has enjoyed her racing so much she entered the Cresta Del Gallo Salida which is 3 x 1 km circuit followed by a 7km hill climb while on holiday in the Murcia region of Spain and was fourth place on the mountain which is pretty impressive for a rider from the Fens.

In TT racing several Wisbech vets battled through strong wind, rain and hailstones near Newmarket in the Veterans TT Association event on Saturday where 60+ vet Tony Bye proved strongest, followed three secs later by Carl Murley.

Becky Murley recorded 25.50 but was baulked for a long period at a roundabout on the course, although the 4th Wisbech rider home, 60+ Denese Hallahan, showed her consistency and determination in the deteriorating weather.

Results, VTTA ‘10’: All vets – A Bye 60+ 25.08, C Murley 50+ 25.11, B Murley 40+ (lady) 25.50, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 28.01.