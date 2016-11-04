Wisbech darts ace Chris secures vital Cambs leg in Glamorgan draw

Cambridgeshire’s darts match against Glamorgan eventually came down to the very last leg of the weekend, and it was a win from Chris Sands Pearce (Wisbech Con Club) that secured a win that meant the match finished in a 19-19 draw.

The weekend started off with a 3-3 draw for the Ladies B team. The Mens B team went down 4-8, so Cambs finished Saturday 7-11 behind.

The Ladies A won 5-1, while the Mens A had to win three of the last four games to secure a 6-6 draw.

The draw has seen Cambs actually gain a place in the Premier Division to seventh.

Cambs’ next match in November is away to Nottinghamshire.